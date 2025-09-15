Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Monday said that the mega project of CPEC has the untapped potential to put an end to the economic stagnation in the entire region and change the destiny of the adjoining countries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Monday said that the mega project of CPEC has the untapped potential to put an end to the economic stagnation in the entire region and change the destiny of the adjoining countries.

He lauded for the first time, a private company - Blue Wave Mercantile - is investing in Gadani, which will take CPEC to new heights of development.

In a statement, he said this investment will create vast employment opportunities by further activating the shipbreaking industry of Gadani with modern technology, ensuring environment -friendly practices and providing modern skills to the youth.

As the shipbreaking industry of Gadani grows, it will emerge as an “Economic Hub” of the region, attracting new investors and taking Pakistan towards a more prosperous future.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail expressed these views while talking to a Chinese businessmen delegation led by President Balochistan Economic Forum Sardar Shaukat Popalzai.

On this occasion, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Managing Director of Pak Eco Marine Solutions Limited Raja Taimur Rehman, Head of Blue Wave Merchantile Likui Liu and other company representatives were present.

On this occasion Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel made it clear that along with the development of CPEC, it is mandatory to keep a large part of Balochistan as per the law.

In view of the valuable land of Gadani which is worth billions of rupees, it is mandatory to keep a major share of Balochistan so that it is also profitable for the government of Balochistan.

Governor said that there are profitable investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan and it is important that investors from all over the world take advantage of the available investment opportunities.

He said the Federal and provincial governments are committed to providing complete protection to all national and international investors.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel emphasized that there are vast opportunities for the development of fisheries on the Balochistan coastal belt.

"We can also benefit from the experiences of Chinese and other developed countries in agriculture and livestock, including fisheries," he concluded.