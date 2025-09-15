5,929 Power Pilferers Caught, Rs503m Fine Imposed: IESCO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft, apprehending 5,929 power pilferers and imposing fines worth Rs503.4 million, while 2,950 individuals have been arrested in coordination with the police
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft, apprehending 5,929 power pilferers and imposing fines worth Rs503.4 million, while 2,950 individuals have been arrested in coordination with the police.
Sharing details of the campaign, IESCO Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said the drive, launched in 2023 under directives of the Federal Government and Ministry of Energy (Power Division), has checked over 2.8 million electricity meters across all consumer categories, said a press release issued on Monday.
He said IESCO is taking extreme measures against the curse of power theft and it's all formations are actively participating to eliminate power theft from IESCO region.
Ch. Khalid Mahmood warned that there is “no space for power thieves in IESCO’s region,” terming electricity theft both a sin and a national crime that undermines Pakistan’s prosperity and economy.
Mahmood lauded the tireless efforts of IESCO’s operations, metering and testing, and surveillance teams, urging them to continue the campaign with greater dedication and without yielding to any pressure.
Appealing to the public, the IESCO chief requested customers to support the campaign by reporting any electricity theft to their respective Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), helpline 118, or the Central Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933.
