SC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Imprisonment Sentence

SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Nazim, a convict in a murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Nazim, a convict in a murder case. A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the appeal.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that Nazim was wrongly nominated in the murder case of Adnan.

The lawyer claimed that firing was done by both parties and questioned how it was determined that Nazim's shot hit the victim. The counsel also pointed out that the postmortem was conducted late and alleged that Adnan was killed by the plaintiff's own firing.

The plaintiff's lawyer countered that it was implausible for the plaintiff to kill his own 21-year-old grandson. The court noted that the convict was also accused of occupying Dogar's land.

The Supreme Court has now reserved its verdict on the appeal.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday reserved its verdict on appeal of the accused against his imprisonment sentence in murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the appeal. The court noted that the convicted is accused of occupying Dogar’s land.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that my client Nazim was wrongly nominated in Adnan's murder case. Firing was done by both parties, he said.

He argued that how did it come to be known that Nazim's fire hit victim Adnan. Postmortem was also conducted late, he said.

The lawyer said that Adnan was killed by the plaintiff's own firing.

The plaintiff’s lawyer questioned that why would the plaintiff kill his 21-year-old grandson. A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the case.

