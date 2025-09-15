DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The office of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations has directly heard 1,341 citizen complaints this month, with 487 resolved through open courts (Khuli Kutchery) and 910 addressed via other forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The office of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations has directly heard 1,341 citizen complaints this month, with 487 resolved through open courts (Khuli Kutchery) and 910 addressed via other forums.

Police officials Told APP on Monday, out of the 487 open court cases, 211 were fully resolved, while 45 cases led to formal registration of first information reports (FIRs). Additionally, 56 complaints were amicably settled by mutual consent and filed accordingly. Action on 220 cases is currently in its final stages with ongoing enquiries.

DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran said 81 per cent of complaints received through other forums have been completely resolved. Since the start of 2025, open courts have heard a total of 14,716 complaints, while 23,363 grievances have been addressed over the past 18 months.

“Eighty-seven percent of citizens are satisfied with the open courts and appreciate the fast-track justice process,” Faisal said. He added that divisional superintendents of police (SPs) and officers are actively engaged in assisting the public, holding daily open courts in divisional offices. “Every Friday, over 100 open courts are held to ensure justice at the doorstep," added DIG.

Faisal Kamran stressed that continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms are in place to ensure fair handling of complaints. “Unbiased action is taken against accused individuals and strict departmental penalties are enforced in cases of misconduct or abuse of power,” he added.

Citizens are encouraged to use the various available forums for speedy resolution of their complaints, Kamran concluded.