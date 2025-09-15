Over 748,074 Evacuated As Punjab Police Lead Flood Relief Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:53 PM
Punjab Police have evacuated 748,074 people including 301,366 men, 240,502 women and 206,206 children and around, 632,315 livestock have relocated from high-risk areas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have evacuated 748,074 people including 301,366 men, 240,502 women and 206,206 children and around, 632,315 livestock have relocated from high-risk areas.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 310,649 citizens have been rescued from Multan Region while 119,646 citizens have been rescued from DG Khan Region.
More than 16,000 officers and personnel, along with 746 vehicles and over 40 boats, have been deployed in the operation, providing assistance to local communities and collaborating closely with relevant departments.
IGP Dr. Usman said that during the rescue and relief operation, Safe City’s thermal imaging technology and drone cameras are being used to ensure timely assistance to the victims. He further said that patrolling and surveillance in the flood-hit areas have also been increased.
The IGP further appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement and rescue teams to ensure timely evacuation and the protection of lives.
Recent Stories
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage
Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination ..
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor B ..
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations2 minutes ago
-
DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep2 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker13 minutes ago
-
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Kh ..22 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence22 minutes ago
-
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry22 minutes ago
-
RCB by-election activities start26 minutes ago
-
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO26 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases reported from South KP26 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions26 minutes ago
-
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court26 minutes ago