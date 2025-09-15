Open Menu

Over 748,074 Evacuated As Punjab Police Lead Flood Relief Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have evacuated 748,074 people including 301,366 men, 240,502 women and 206,206 children and around, 632,315 livestock have relocated from high-risk areas.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 310,649 citizens have been rescued from Multan Region while 119,646 citizens have been rescued from DG Khan Region.

More than 16,000 officers and personnel, along with 746 vehicles and over 40 boats, have been deployed in the operation, providing assistance to local communities and collaborating closely with relevant departments.

IGP Dr. Usman said that during the rescue and relief operation, Safe City’s thermal imaging technology and drone cameras are being used to ensure timely assistance to the victims. He further said that patrolling and surveillance in the flood-hit areas have also been increased.

The IGP further appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement and rescue teams to ensure timely evacuation and the protection of lives.

