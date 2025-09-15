Two new polio cases reported from South KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new polio cases from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one each from District North Waziristan and District Lakki Marwat.

According to a press release issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, the cases involve a 19-month-old girl from Union Council Mir Ali 2, District North Waziristan, and an 11-month-old girl from Union Council Suleman Khel, District Lakki Marwat.

These new detections bring the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 26 and 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Around six cases are registered in Sindh, one each from Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, as part of Pakistan’s comprehensive polio surveillance system, 126 environmental (sewage) samples collected from 87 districts were tested in August 2025 at the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health.

Of these 126 environmental samples tested, 75 were found negative with no poliovirus detected, while 51 samples tested positive.