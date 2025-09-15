Open Menu

RCB By-election Activities Start

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Political activities are in full swing for the by-election in Ward 8 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Political activities are in full swing for the by-election in Ward 8 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

The seat became vacant following the death of former Vice President Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Malik, and his son, Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, is likely to receive the Pakistan Muslim League (N) ticket.

According to the Election Commission, the by-election is scheduled for October 5. The Cantonment board spokesperson stated that nine candidates have submitted nomination papers so far, including Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Malik Agha Babar Khan, Malik Abdullah, Usman Murshid, Malik Safir Ahmad, Chaudhry Fayyaz Humayun, Malik Abdul Karim, and Zamurd Sultan.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by September 16, followed by the release of the approved candidates' list.

Candidates can file appeals against nomination decisions from September 17 to 19, with resolutions by September 22.Electoral symbols will be allotted, and the final candidate list will be issued on September 24.

Returning Officer Arshad Khan and Assistant Returning Officer Nasir Kamal will oversee the electoral process. Official results will be announced on October 7.

Ward 8 has 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 men and 16,958 women. For the by-election, 26 polling stations will be set up, with 40 booths for men and 37 for women.

