RCB By-election Activities Start
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Political activities are in full swing for the by-election in Ward 8 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Political activities are in full swing for the by-election in Ward 8 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.
The seat became vacant following the death of former Vice President Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Malik, and his son, Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, is likely to receive the Pakistan Muslim League (N) ticket.
According to the Election Commission, the by-election is scheduled for October 5. The Cantonment board spokesperson stated that nine candidates have submitted nomination papers so far, including Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Malik Agha Babar Khan, Malik Abdullah, Usman Murshid, Malik Safir Ahmad, Chaudhry Fayyaz Humayun, Malik Abdul Karim, and Zamurd Sultan.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by September 16, followed by the release of the approved candidates' list.
Candidates can file appeals against nomination decisions from September 17 to 19, with resolutions by September 22.Electoral symbols will be allotted, and the final candidate list will be issued on September 24.
Returning Officer Arshad Khan and Assistant Returning Officer Nasir Kamal will oversee the electoral process. Official results will be announced on October 7.
Ward 8 has 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 men and 16,958 women. For the by-election, 26 polling stations will be set up, with 40 booths for men and 37 for women.
Recent Stories
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB by-election activities start1 minute ago
-
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO1 minute ago
-
Two new polio cases reported from South KP1 minute ago
-
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions1 minute ago
-
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court1 minute ago
-
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability3 minutes ago
-
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect3 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani3 minutes ago
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur31 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week31 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case31 minutes ago