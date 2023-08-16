Open Menu

PHA Plants Saplings On Murree Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with Ufone on Wednesday planted saplings on Murree Motorway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with Ufone on Wednesday planted saplings on Murree Motorway.

According to a PHA spokesperson, a large number of saplings were planted on Murree Motorway in collaboration with Ufone.

PHA and Ufone officers were present on this occasion and took part in the plantation drive.

The PHA officers said that like Rawalpindi city, Murree would also be made clean and green.

The representatives of Ufone while appreciating the efforts of PHA assured that all possible cooperation would be extended to make the ongoing plantation drive a success.

