PHA rehabilitates 13 parks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed rehabilitation and renovation of 13 main parks in the city within a short span of two months.

This was stated by Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema while addressing a briefing here on Saturday.

She said that the PHA evolved a comprehensive strategy for beautification of the city and under the programme, parks and green-belts were being rehabilitated on war-footing.

She said that historical 'Bara Dari' at Jinnah Garden had also been rehabilitated in addition to completing installations of iron grilles, boundary walls and water pumps in various parks.

The renovation and rehabilitation work has been completed in Ali Park Tenkiwala Samanabad, Takoni Park Allama Iqbal Colony, Public Park Millat Town A-block, Madani Park Millat Town C-block, Riazul Jannah Park in D-block, Seerat Park in F-block, Iqbal Park Chibban Road, Chishti Park Muhammad Pura and Ahmad Nagar Park, she added.