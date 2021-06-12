PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre for vaccination of its employees at Khursheed Park, Shadman area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre for vaccination of its employees at Khursheed Park, Shadman area.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi inspected the centre on Saturday and said that the department had set a target to complete vaccination of PHA employees by June 30.

He said vaccine would be administered to all daily wagers, contract and permanent employees of the authority.

The DG said that around 200 employees would be vaccinated at the center on daily basis, from 9am to 2pm. He said the vaccination centre would remain open on Sundays also. He said the families of the PHA employees would also be vaccinated at the medical center.