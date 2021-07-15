UrduPoint.com
PHA Striving To Reduce Air Pollution & Make City Green

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green, said PHA Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain on Thursday.

Talking to APP he said that the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to the residents.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the monsoon plantation campaign launched by PHA a success.

He said, the PHA had come up with a tree planting plan on the banks of Nullah Leh and Sowan river. As many as 25,000 seed balls were thrown on the banks of Sowan River under monsoon tree planting campaign.

He said that all possible steps were being taken in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the city green.

PHA had earlier tested seed balls in Murree area which was very successful and hoped that good results would be seen in Rawalpindi as well, he said adding, seeds had already sprouted in most of the seed balls during the preparation phase and it is hoped that these seeds would find a conducive environment on the banks of Sowan River and Nullah Leh.

Seeds of locally grown plants in over 50,000 soil balls would be planted along the banks. The soil balls were being thrown over a 14 kms stretch and the tree-planting process was also extended to Soan River.

This is a unique method of tree planting being practiced elsewhere in the world.

Each soil ball contains three to four seeds which are of locally grown plants. The seed balls being planted are mostly mulberry, pine, cactus, mango, and other eco-friendly plants, he informed.

He said the banks of the Leh were fertile but look ugly owing to the lack of trees. The campaign would help trees sprout along the banks making the area lush green, and also provide clean air to the people living in the surrounding area and significantly reduce temperature.

The Vice Chairman said that urban trees could help reduce air pollution.

"Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well. The PHA is planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city," he added.

"To encourage citizens and different organisations, the authority has prepared a plan. Students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also be encouraged to participate in the campaign," he said.

"The PHA Rawalpindi has also planned to develop 50 Miyawaki urban forests in different city areas," he added.

