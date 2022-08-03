PHA to launch grand operation against encroachment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to launch a grand operation against encroachments at adjacent areas of parks and green belts of the city under the cleanliness drive during Muharram Ul Haram.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Wednesday which was presided by Director Marketing Hafiz Usama while Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Horticulture Saeed Qureshi, Administrator Parks Muhamamd Asghar and other concerned officers were also participated.

Director Marketing Hafiz Usama said that the grand operation was being launched to make city clean and beautiful. He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against encroachment at adjacent areas of parks and green belts of the city.

He special teams have been formed for the grand operation and task for removal of encroachment has been given to them.