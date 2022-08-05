UrduPoint.com

PHA To Plant 500,000 Saplings During 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is planing to plant 500,000 fruity tress, plants and saplings at various points of the provincial capital during monsoon 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is planing to plant 500,000 fruity tress, plants and saplings at various points of the provincial capital during monsoon 2022-23.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting chaired by PHA DG Umar Jhangir at Jilani Park here on Friday. The meeting was attended by all horticulture directors and others.

Addressing the meeting, PHA DG said that around 120,000 saplings had been planted across the city, adding that the authority was making all out efforts to turn the city into lash green and play its positive role in environment friendly initiatives.

The meeting also reviewed the plantation activities which would be held during 2022-23.

Plantation through geo-taging, plantation task and other initiatives were discussed duringthe meeting.

