PHA To Sell 15 Shops Through Open Auction
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation will sell 15 shops through a public auction located at its Residencia project I-16/3 on May 22.
According to sources in the PHA, the auction would commence at the Islamabad Hotel Melody while interested parties can obtain broachers at the cost of Rs 3,000 non-refundable.
Similarly, the bidders will have to submit Rs 200,000 refundable for participating in the offer, adding the amount will be refunded to the unsuccessful bidders, while it would be adjusted against the payable amount for the successful bidders.
The PHA employees including its contractor would not be able to participate in the bidding.
PHA Foundation is a subordinate public company of the Ministry of Housing and Works mandated to provide low-cost housing units to low- and middle-income groups including the general public and Federal government employees.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 7.6 bln, 36 vehicles, 213 employees of Kashmir Council transferred to AJK regime: Amir Maqam6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses property rights awareness as key for Act 2020 implementation16 minutes ago
-
'Genetic testing' awareness for public can fight medical complications: Expert26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 217,000 cusecs water56 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China1 hour ago
-
Meteorological forecast urges people to take necessary precautions as heat wave predicted1 hour ago
-
Founder PTI approach in contradiction with democracy, Says Ihsan Afzal12 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.12 hours ago
-
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats13 hours ago
-
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor13 hours ago
-
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi13 hours ago
-
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza13 hours ago