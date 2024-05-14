PHA to sell 15 shops through open auction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation will sell 15 shops through a public auction located at its Residencia project I-16/3 on May 22.

According to sources in the PHA, the auction would commence at the Islamabad Hotel Melody while interested parties can obtain broachers at the cost of Rs 3,000 non-refundable.

Similarly, the bidders will have to submit Rs 200,000 refundable for participating in the offer, adding the amount will be refunded to the unsuccessful bidders, while it would be adjusted against the payable amount for the successful bidders.

The PHA employees including its contractor would not be able to participate in the bidding.

PHA Foundation is a subordinate public company of the Ministry of Housing and Works mandated to provide low-cost housing units to low- and middle-income groups including the general public and Federal government employees.