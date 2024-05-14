Open Menu

PHA To Sell 15 Shops Through Open Auction

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PHA to sell 15 shops through open auction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation will sell 15 shops through a public auction located at its Residencia project I-16/3 on May 22.

According to sources in the PHA, the auction would commence at the Islamabad Hotel Melody while interested parties can obtain broachers at the cost of Rs 3,000 non-refundable.

Similarly, the bidders will have to submit Rs 200,000 refundable for participating in the offer, adding the amount will be refunded to the unsuccessful bidders, while it would be adjusted against the payable amount for the successful bidders.

The PHA employees including its contractor would not be able to participate in the bidding.

PHA Foundation is a subordinate public company of the Ministry of Housing and Works mandated to provide low-cost housing units to low- and middle-income groups including the general public and Federal government employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hotel Company May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

1 hour ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

12 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

12 hours ago
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

12 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

13 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

13 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

13 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

13 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan