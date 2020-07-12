UrduPoint.com
PHC Closes Down 57 Quackery Outlets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down another 51 quackery outlets during its continuing action against quacks across the province.

PHC sources said on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 338 treatment outlets in four cities and their adjoining areas during the last week and sealed 57 centres running by the quacks.

Those centres were sealed include:- 15 each were in Lahore and Faisalabad, 13 in Multan and 8 in Gujrat.

PHC spokesperson said the teams of commission had so far visited over 72,700 treatment centres and sealed 26,412 quacks' shops.

The PHC hearing committees imposed fine of about Rs 540 millionon quacks, he added.

