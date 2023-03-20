The Peshawar High Court's Dera Ismail Khan Bench has fixed March 21 for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur's plea seeking a protective bail in 'Bhakkar check post firing case'

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court's Dera Ismail Khan Bench has fixed March 21 for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur's plea seeking a protective bail in 'Bhakkar check post firing case'.

The Bhakkar police had registered a case against the PTI leader and others for creating rumpus at the Dajal police check post while going to Dera Ismail Khan last night.

Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of security, approached the Peshawar High Court's Dera Ismail Khan Bench through his lawyer Ghulam Muhammad Sappal seeking protective bail in the case registered against him by Bhakkar police.

Dera Police in a statement claimed Ali Amin Gandapur and men were in six to seven Vigo Dala in the convoy who resorted to violence at the Dajal check post when he was stopped by the police for checking.

Ali Amin Gandapur quarreled with police and opened indiscriminate firing at them, however, the policemen narrowly escaped firing.

The police arrested four armed men from the convoy however, Ali Amin fled from the scene.

The arrested persons were identified as Aftab Hussain resident of Chakwal, Shakeel Haider resident of Tallagang, Altaf resident of Attock and Neik Muhammad resident of Khyber Agency. The police also recovered unlicensed weapons from them.

According to the police, it have to note entries of all the vehicles crossing the border of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ali Amin's convoy was stopped for the same purpose.