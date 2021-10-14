PHC Dhaka, Chattagong Port Authority chairman discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday called on Chattagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahjahan

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday called on Chattagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahjahan.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including collaboration between port authorities of the two countries, said a press released.