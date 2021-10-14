PHC Dhaka, Chattagong Port Authority Chairman Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:24 AM
Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday called on Chattagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahjahan
DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Wednesday called on Chattagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Shahjahan.
The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including collaboration between port authorities of the two countries, said a press released.