PHC Extends Interim Bail Of Former KP Minister Till March 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Fazal Subhan on Friday extended interim bail of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash till March 04.
The lawyer of the petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate informed the court that there were four cases of the same nature against Kamran Bangash, while Kohistan's case was dismissed by the court.
Responding to the query of the judge about the plaintiff Kifayatullah, the lawyer said that there was no idea of the plaintiff.
The judge extended the bail of Kamran Bangash and adjourned the hearing till March 4.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senators perturbed over PMDC’s lopsided criteria for foreign medical graduates2 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life12 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies three more returned candidates of NA12 minutes ago
-
Journalists pillar of democracy, freedom of expression: Solangi12 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Dental College celebrates ‘White Coat’ ceremony22 minutes ago
-
Unity vital to steer country out of challenges: Shehbaz Sharif22 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites; 81 held42 minutes ago
-
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ57 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls Handball tournament held1 hour ago
-
Rain, snowfall in Balochistan, upper parts of country may disrupt roads, cause flash flooding: PMD1 hour ago
-
One killed,another injured in firing incident1 hour ago
-
Steps to be taken to curb corruption, red tapism culture, says new Commissioner1 hour ago