Open Menu

PHC Extends Interim Bail Of Former KP Minister Till March 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PHC extends interim bail of former KP minister till March 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Fazal Subhan on Friday extended interim bail of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash till March 04.

The lawyer of the petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate informed the court that there were four cases of the same nature against Kamran Bangash, while Kohistan's case was dismissed by the court.

Responding to the query of the judge about the plaintiff Kifayatullah, the lawyer said that there was no idea of the plaintiff.

The judge extended the bail of Kamran Bangash and adjourned the hearing till March 4.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Kohistan March Court

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

25 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

50 minutes ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

57 minutes ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

14 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan