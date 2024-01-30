Open Menu

PHC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Candidates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PHC extends interim bail of PTI candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A single-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of eight candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), including the former provincial law minister, Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi till February 12, 2024.

During the hearing conducted by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, the defendants' lawyer Sikandar Hayat Shah

told the court that former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, Aftab Alam Advocate, Daud Shah, Naseem Afridi, Abdur Rehman, Shafi Jan, Khurram Zeeshan Advocate and Salman Shinwari were nominated in eight different cases.

He further told the court that cases were registered against these PTI candidates in different police stations of Kohat district, but the applicants had no involvement in these cases.

He said that the applicants were contesting elections on the PTI ticket and extension in their interim bail was required.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah after hearing the arguments, allowed extension in interim bail of the applicants till February 12, 2024.

