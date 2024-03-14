Open Menu

PhD Seminar On “ Integrated Effects Of Plant Nutrition Of Weed Control Rice Production" Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri Thursday said that after wheat, rice was a crucial staple food in the global agricultural landscape and significant contribution to the world rice trade.

He said while addressing the PhD Seminar titled “Integrated effects of Plant Nutrition of weed control for the quality production of Rice in Sindh province”, presented by Dr. Reema Vistro, a PhD Scholar of department of Agronomy, Faculty of Crop Production.

Dr. Marri highlighted Pakistan's significant contribution of approximately 10% to the world's rice trade, amounting to nearly $30 billion annually as of 2023.

He emphasized that while Pakistan currently imported hybrid rice seeds from various countries, including China, the ongoing research on hybrid rice seeds within the country was a promising endeavor.

“Collaborative efforts between private and governmental institutions have resulted in the development of over ten hybrid rice varieties, showcasing the potential for enhanced productivity in rice cultivation.” he added.

During the seminar, Dr. Reema Vistro, a dedicated PhD scholar from the Department of Agronomy, shed light on the challenges hindering optimal rice production.

She elucidated on the detrimental impact of unnecessary weeds and plants during the crop season, which disrupt sunlight exposure and nutrient absorption, ultimately diminishing crop yield.

The seminar was attended by esteemed personalities including Dr. Qamaruddin Jogi, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Kandhro, and Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, among others.

Later, Dr. Reema Vistro presented her research Thesis to Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri

APP/nsm

More Stories From Pakistan