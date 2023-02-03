UrduPoint.com

Photography Show Commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:54 PM

'Day Shall Dawn', a Painting and Photography exhibition was opened for public here on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :'Day Shall Dawn', a Painting and Photography exhibition was opened for public here on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The display was from PNCA's permanent collection by senior artists, including Mansoor Rahi, Salima Hashmi, Quddus Mirza, Hajra Mansur, Jehanzeb Malik, Aftab Zafar, Abdul Rahim Abbasi, M. Arif Minhas, Ghullam Abbas Khashkheli, Ghulam Rasul, Sardar Muhammad, Afshar Malik and others.

"This particular exhibition is an amalgamation of portrayal of brotherhood by Pakistani artists for their fellow men. This exhibition consists of works entirely inspired by the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, and the courage and dignity with which they have carried on their fight for their rights in face of a ruthless organized force unleashed on them.

"This exhibition consists of powerful works which symbolize the urge of the Kashmiris to be free and their determination to go on fighting until their final victory," said the organizers.

"Artists being sensitive souls have used their skill to convey the tragedy in occupied Kashmir. The painful scenes in the paintings successfully convey the valiant struggle and agony of the courageous Kashmiri men and women.

"Painters and artists can contribute towards human rights beautifully and aesthetically through their art. They can influence the international community of artists to exert pressure on their respective governments to adopt measures that protect human rights and take note of the violations happening in the world around us", they said.

The show was visited by a large number of audience, including artists, students, government officials, media persons and students.

"The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevated and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artist.

"It is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

"The PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists", the organizers said.

