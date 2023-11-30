PHP sets up blood bank for thalassemia patients

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) In line with special directives of Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrol Police Akhtar Joyia, the PHP Sargodha Region arranged a day-long safe-life blood camp for thalassemia patients on Thursday.

PHP Spokesman and In-charge mobile education Unit Muhammad Nawaz informed APP that the PHP officials donated blood for the patients.

Akhtar Joyia said the PHP was striving for serving humanity and patients. He also urged masses to participate in social welfare activities.