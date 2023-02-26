Physical activities key to lower risk of chronic diseases: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A health expert on Sunday stressed regular physical indoor and outdoor activities to reduce the risk of childhood obesity and the associated chronic diseases like heart attacks, as the majority young population that lacked physical activity in their daily routines were usually susceptible to cardiovascular problems.

Renowned Cardiologist Maj. Gen. (Retd) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani while talking to ptv news said that people who were not physically active were much more likely to have health problems, like heart attack, obesity, stroke, and blood pressure.

"On the other hand, regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure, control weight and reduce stress. Physically active children tend to be less obese and are less likely to develop hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease, and they have better mental health as well," he mentioned.

Dr Kiyani further said routine indoor work and exercise not only burnt calories and sugar, but it also lowered blood pressure and cholesterol. "It keeps the heart healthy by helping arteries dilate more easily." Parents should encourage their kids to be more active by limiting screen time and assigning chores like gardening, he suggested.

"People need to adopt a simple lifestyle, eat healthy food and exercise daily as it will help protect them from different diseases," he said.

Replying to a question, he said that lack of awareness was the biggest cause of late diagnosis of chronic diseases, which aggravated the diseases beyond cure.

He also stressed additional opportunities for physical activity before and after school hours for all students.