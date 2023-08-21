Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Judicial Magistrate Ranipur on Monday extended the physical remand of the main suspect Asad Shah for five days and handed him over to the police in a 10-year-old maid Fatima Phuriro murder case

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Judicial Magistrate Ranipur on Monday extended the physical remand of the main suspect Asad Shah for five days and handed him over to the police in a 10-year-old maid Fatima Phuriro murder case.

Accused Shah was produced before the court after the completion of his four-day physical remand.

Moreover, three female employees and their four children who were rescued from the Haveli (Pir of Ranipur) in last night have also been produced before the court.

During the hearing, the police also submitted the post-mortem report of the minor in court. The victim's mother said that the two men who brought her daughter's body home from the mansion (Haveli) and a female employee should also be investigated. These people are our relatives but they should also be investigated, the mother added.

Meanwhile, the female employees told the court that they have been working in Pir's mansion for the past several years.

They added that they were moved to another place from the mansion yesterday.

It is mentioned over here that Pir Asad Shah Jillani, a member of the influential family of Khairpur district's Ranipur town, was arrested by the Khairpur police for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old maid to death last week.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of a minor victim's body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.

The video sparked condemnation across the country.

Talking to the media, victim Fatima's parents said that they want justice for their daughter who has been brutally killed in Haveli.

The parents said that the entire Sindh is speaking in their support and they will get justice for their daughter's murder, adding that hundreds of lawyers visited them and assured them to fight their case for free.