PIA Adding Convenience – Pay Less & Carry More

Save time and money and avoid the hassle at the airport by pre - purchasing additional baggage allowance at a 50% discount

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019) Tired of always worrying about exceeding the allowed weight limit? The one thing we all fret about travelling is the limit to baggage which puts us in a difficult spot. You ask why? Well, because you can’t take all that shopping and gifts and must haves in the allowance that comes with the tickets.

Following pre-reserve seat purchase, now the national airline is bringing in more baggage allowance for its valuable passengers. The facility will be available on selected international and domestic routes.

The national flag carrier understands your dilemma and now introduces a new product on selected routes to bring you added convenience where you can purchase excess weight in multiples of 5 kgs up from the time of ticketing uptill 4 hours prior to flight departure and save up to 50% discount. You can buy the extra weight through the PIA offices globally, selected travel agents in Pakistan, virtual agents domestic and international, or the PIA website.

The maximum baggage limit has been set according to the destination, which you can find out at the time of purchase or from the PIA call centre 111-786-786, with an amazing value of being able to buy an additional piece for Toronto!

So if you know that you are going to have excess baggage buy it now or you will end up paying double the price at the airport, because they ain’t letting that extra baggage go for free!!!

Next time you are travelling, you don’t have to travel lightbecause younow have an option topack a little more with PIA’s exclusive and much-needed advance excess baggage allowance.

It is great to see our national carrier improving their services and bringing great values almost every day!! Onward and upward PIA!!!!