PIA flight carrying relief goods from Malaysia arrives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying relief goods for flood victims arrived here on Thursday from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Present at the Islamabad International Airport to receive the cargo was the Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia, Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh and Immigration Attach Madam Norwati Binti Majudi, said a news release issued by the embassy.

The cargo was handed over to a representative of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Deputy Director Ahsan Siddique.

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, a ceremony titled "Sending love & Warmth to Pakistan" was officiated by Malaysian Minister for Transport, Datuk Seri Ir.

Dr. Wee Ka Siong.

The Malaysian minister said that the shipment was a selfless and generous donation made by people from all walks of life. "It should remind us that as members of a global society, we must be ready to lend a hand to ease the pain and suffering of those that need help across borders," he said.

Fo Guang Shan of Malaysia, Buddha's Light International Association and Yayasan Sin Chew in close cooperation with Wisma Putra Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad organized a donation drive which collected relief goods worth more than Malaysian Ringgits 800,000 to help the flood victims in Pakistan.