PIA Jeddah-Islamabad flight faces several hours delay

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah to Islamabad was delayed for more than 5 hours owning to captain not reached on time at the airport.PIA flight PK 7550 from Jeddah to Islamabad failed to depart after captain not reached on time at the airport.PIA authorities have taken notice against the captain and started an investigation.