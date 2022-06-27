PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

After the halts caused by Covid-19, Pakistan International Airlines has restarted its flights to Kuala Lumpur.

Due to the relaxation of the Covid induced restrictions, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started operating flights between Lahore and Kuala Lumpur once again.

According to a news release from PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the first flight left Lahore for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

A brief ceremony was held at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport as part of the national flag carrier's celebration of the return of flights.

The national flag airline has continually expanded its network for the convenience of its customers, according to aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, who also congratulated the PIA crew.

He claimed that more flights were being added this summer to popular tourist locations.

To offer direct and convenient travel options to the public via their national airline, flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu are also being run.