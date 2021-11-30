PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February, the sources said on Tuesday.

With four new aircraft, the number of Airbus planes in PIA’s fleet will be 18

According to the sources, the national flag carrier recently inducted three new planes following by this move of getting four new aircraft on lease.

They said that the new airbuses are equipped with all standard level facilities.

The PIA’s fleet at the moment had 11 Airbus, 12 Boeing 777 and 6 ATR aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik had said the new aircraft are being induced to improve and expand the flight operations. He also thanked his team for making efforts in this regard.