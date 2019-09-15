UrduPoint.com
PIA To Start Direct International Flights From Sialkot Soon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

PIA to start direct international flights from Sialkot soon

SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced starting direct international flights for New York (USA) and Oslo (Norway) from Sialkot airport soon.

Sialkot Intenational Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi said this while talking to the media here on Sunday.

Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Abid Aziz, SIAL business Development Committee Chairman Mian Naeem Javaid and Airport Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza also attended the meeting.

The SIAL chairman said that the government was making efforts to make PIA a profitable organisation and striving to ensure quality aviation facilities to passengers at all airports in the country.

