PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, elections results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Press Information Department(PID) has made elaborate arrangements for coverage of the polling and the elections results on February 08, 2024.

For coverage of polling stations 37 media teams of local and foreign correspondents will be conducted at various polling stations in the urban and rural areas by PID headquarters and its regional offices, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

In addition, PID has set up election media centers in Islamabad and its regional offices at the provisional capitals.

The center at Islamabad has been equipped with the latest means of communication to enable journalists to file their reports through the fastest available means.

The Election Media Centre will make available to the journalists all the necessary facilitation under one roof, where journalists will be able to instantly receive election results as announced by the Election Commission and transmit the same to their respective media outlets. All the regional offices will also setup media Election Media Centre at their respective stations.