"Pink Bus Service" for women, female students inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has fulfilled the commencement of offering separate respectable transport bus service for women and female students of the city of Saints by inaugurating the "Pink Bus Service" in the city here on Friday.

Federal Woman Ombudsman Fauzia Waqar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir inaugurated the "Pink Bus Service" in a ceremony held here at Women University.

Addressing the ceremony, Fauzia Waqar said that it was the responsibility of the state to give independence to women and students in schools and offices. She said that with the inauguration of the pink bus service, female students and women would feel independent and safe. She lauded the district administration for the initiative and said that it would bring ease to the transportation of women.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said that, initially, the buses have been taken from VIDA and Metro Bus Service and the buses would be started on two routes in the first phase after the opening of educational institutes from August 21 including one from Chowk Kumharnwala to Zakaria University at 7:30 in the morning and from Bahauddin Zakaria University to Chowk Kahmarnwala at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The deputy commissioner maintained that the buses would use the route of Chongi No. 9 to Nadirabad Gate at 7:40 AM and from Naderabad Gate to Chongi No. 9 at 5:10 PM daily.

Vice Chancellor Women University, Dr Kulsoom Paracha said that the independence of women was one of the main reasons of social development of any nation. She stressed that women's access to decision-making and resources was the need of the hour.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Abida Farid, Renowned singer Rahat Bano Multanikar, Prof. Rubina Tareen, Amara Khattak, Mehnaz Khakwani, students and civil society women participated in the ceremony.