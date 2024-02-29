Open Menu

Pink Salt May Be Projected As Pakistani Product In World Markets: President Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi

KHEWRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underlined the need for projecting pink salt as a Pakistani product in potential global markets after its value addition in line with the international standards.

"A significant amount of foreign exchange can be earned by adding value to the local raw salt and making various products," he said during his visit to the Khewra Salt Mine.

He also emphasized to utilize the modern technology to minimize the loss of salt during the mining process besides adopting atmosphere-friendly and responsible mining ways.

He said Pakistan had huge reserves of high quality rock salt which was low-cost and full of minerals.

The president also reviewed the tourist places inside the salt mine.

On the occasion, the president was briefed on various ongoing projects of Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation in Khewra. He was informed about quality of the salt found in Khewra and various salt ingredients.

Managing Director, Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation informed the president about various aspects of salt mining from Khewra Salt Mine. The president was informed about the ongoing activities for salt mining.

President Alvi also inaugurated the salt library at the Khewra Salt Mine and visited the Asthma Center.

He also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the Asthuma center in Khewra salt mine.

He took special interest in the historical background of Khewra Mine and wrote down comments in the guest book.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Visit Khewra Market From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

17 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

51 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

4 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan