PKLI To Start Bone Marrow Transplant Soon: Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) to meet four children who underwent transplant surgery, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) to meet four children who underwent transplant surgery, here on Tuesday.

Dean PKLI Dr. Faisal Saud, Director Hospital Dr. Tazeen Zia and parents of children were present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid inquired after the health of children whose parents thanked PKLI administration and the Health Minister for successful surgery.

Later,talking to media, the minister said PKLI had successfully performed 215 kidney transplants and 121 liver transplants so far, adding that around 43 machines were providing dialysis services to the patients and the number of dialysis machines was being increased from 43 to 60.

She said that in the last two years the PKLI provided dialysis services to 52,961 patients while nine modular operating theatres were prepared at PKLI.

She said that the PKLI was Rs 24 billion project in which bone marrow transplant would start soon.

Health minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was setting up a big hospital near Arfa Karim Tower.

"This hospital would have special unit of infectious diseases. Training of infectious diseases experts is being conducted. Research work on infectious diseases is also underway at teaching Hospitals of Punjab." She said that more than 140 million people have been vaccinated in Reach Every Door campaign. She added the daily target of the nationwide Measles-Rubella campaign was being achieved successfully. The campaign was scheduled to continues from November 15 to 27, she mentioned.

Responding to queries of journalists, she said former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was successfully treated at a government hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad with a promise to come back but he did not fulfill his promise, and added that he must come back to Pakistan. She maintained the former PM claims to be a leader of Pakistan but he did not trust doctors who treated him here.

Dean PKLI Dr. Faisal Saud said that PKLI was providing free treatment to deserving patients with its advance system to screen them before treatment. Field investigation of patients was done before transplantation surgery, he added.

