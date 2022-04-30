Plan devised to increase hydel energy share to 20,591 MW by 2028-29

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has devised a comprehensive plan to increase hydel energy share from existing 9406MW to 20,591MW by 2028-29.

Official sources told APP here that the share of hydel energy would be added in two phases. Under 1st phase, the share of hydel energy would be enhanced from 9406MW to 12,366MW by 2025 and in next phase it would be jacked up to 20,591MW till 2028-29, they said.

At present, they said, hydel share in overall energy mix stood at 31 per cent with annual energy generation of 37 billion units. WAPDA, under its generation plan would add 17 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity raising the number of units from 37 to 54 billion by the year 2025 and another 27 billion hydel units from 54 to 81 billion units by the year 2028-29.

To achieve the said targets WAPDA is executing an ambitious hydropower generation expansion plan to help country attain energy security. The projects would also help bring around 20 million acres of virgin land under irrigated agriculture. The water storage would increase from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF that would help irrigate 1.6 million acres of land in the country.