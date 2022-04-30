UrduPoint.com

Plan Devised To Increase Hydel Energy Share To 20,591 MW By 2028-29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Plan devised to increase hydel energy share to 20,591 MW by 2028-29

:Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has devised a comprehensive plan to increase hydel energy share from existing 9406MW to 20,591MW by 2028-29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has devised a comprehensive plan to increase hydel energy share from existing 9406MW to 20,591MW by 2028-29.

Official sources told APP here that the share of hydel energy would be added in two phases. Under 1st phase, the share of hydel energy would be enhanced from 9406MW to 12,366MW by 2025 and in next phase it would be jacked up to 20,591MW till 2028-29, they said.

At present, they said, hydel share in overall energy mix stood at 31 per cent with annual energy generation of 37 billion units. WAPDA, under its generation plan would add 17 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity raising the number of units from 37 to 54 billion by the year 2025 and another 27 billion hydel units from 54 to 81 billion units by the year 2028-29.

To achieve the said targets WAPDA is executing an ambitious hydropower generation expansion plan to help country attain energy security. The projects would also help bring around 20 million acres of virgin land under irrigated agriculture. The water storage would increase from 13 million acre feet (MAF) to 24 MAF with an addition of 11.7 MAF that would help irrigate 1.6 million acres of land in the country.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Agriculture From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Indonesia's palm oil export ban heats up vegetable ..

Indonesia's palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th April 2022

3 hours ago
 UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

11 hours ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.