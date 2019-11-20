Plan to start health profiling of teachers, students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to start health profiling of teachers and students to control the use of narcotics in educational institutions.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at his office here on Wednesday.

In the light of Lahore High Court's directions, detailed deliberation were made during the meeting to stop drug abuse, especially in education institutes and jails.

The Chief Secretary directed that besides controlling the menace, steps be taken for cutting the supply of narcotics and rehabilitation of addicts.

He asked the authorities to ensure implementation of the action plan prepared for controlling the drug abuse in the province.

He mentioned that there was need to enhance public awareness about harms of drug abuse. Ulema and civil society can play a vital role in governments efforts to free the society from this menace, he added.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding collecting accurate data about the drug addicts in the province.

Separately, on the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting regarding delay in finalization of pension cases.

The meeting discussed reasons for the delay and various suggestions to improve the process.

The Chief Secretary ordered early disposal of pending pension cases, besides rapid completion of process for payment of financial assistance in case of death of a government servant.

He said that no delay in issuance of pension would be allowed as provision of right to a retired government official is responsibility of departments.

The meeting was briefed that 833 pension cases were pending in the province until October 31. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned.