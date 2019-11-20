UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan To Start Health Profiling Of Teachers, Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:44 PM

Plan to start health profiling of teachers, students

The Punjab government has decided to start health profiling of teachers and students to control the use of narcotics in educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to start health profiling of teachers and students to control the use of narcotics in educational institutions.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at his office here on Wednesday.

In the light of Lahore High Court's directions, detailed deliberation were made during the meeting to stop drug abuse, especially in education institutes and jails.

The Chief Secretary directed that besides controlling the menace, steps be taken for cutting the supply of narcotics and rehabilitation of addicts.

He asked the authorities to ensure implementation of the action plan prepared for controlling the drug abuse in the province.

He mentioned that there was need to enhance public awareness about harms of drug abuse. Ulema and civil society can play a vital role in governments efforts to free the society from this menace, he added.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding collecting accurate data about the drug addicts in the province.

Separately, on the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting regarding delay in finalization of pension cases.

The meeting discussed reasons for the delay and various suggestions to improve the process.

The Chief Secretary ordered early disposal of pending pension cases, besides rapid completion of process for payment of financial assistance in case of death of a government servant.

He said that no delay in issuance of pension would be allowed as provision of right to a retired government official is responsibility of departments.

The meeting was briefed that 833 pension cases were pending in the province until October 31. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Civil Society October All From Government

Recent Stories

Ethiopia's Sidama people vote on regional state

33 seconds ago

Protests irk commuters, patients in Lahore

34 seconds ago

Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves 30 Migrants Off Lib ..

36 seconds ago

Promotion of Livestock to reduce poverty line in B ..

40 seconds ago

Minister, British DHC discuss investment, other se ..

8 minutes ago

Mourinho meets Spurs squad after being named as ne ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.