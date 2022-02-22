UrduPoint.com

Plant For Pakistan Day Celebrated In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Plant for Pakistan Day was celebrated Tuesday under the auspices of District Administration and Forest Department, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 )

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer, Aqiq Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan, Divisional Forest Officer North Waziristan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Umar Khattab inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under "Tree Planting Campaign 2022" by planting a sapling in Ghulam Khan Tehsil of North Waziristan District.

Local notables, students, civil defense volunteers and the public took an active part in the tree plantation campaign. Under this drive, 2 million saplings will be planted in North Waziristan, including Mirali, Datta Khel, Razmak, Sheratala and other areas of Waziristan.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan appealed to the people to participate in the campaign and get free plants from their nearest government nursery and make North Waziristan green.

