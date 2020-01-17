UrduPoint.com
Plantation Campaign To Start In Feb

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Friday announced to start plantation campaign under 'Green and Clean Pakistan Index' from February

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Friday announced to start plantation campaign under 'Green and Clean Pakistan Index' from February.

He said this while chairing a meeting on inter-cities contest of "Our City, Our Responsibility" at DC Office.

He said as part of the campaign, the district government with the assistance of other departments would plant different plants at parks, green belts and other areas to cope with challenges of environmental changes.

The deputy commissioner directed all AC's of four Tehsil to make comprehensive plan for success of 'Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign'.

He said it was the utmost responsibility of the government to provide clean atmosphere to the people.

ADCG, Mian Rafique Ahsan and others were also present on the occasion.

