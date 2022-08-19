Plantation drive to increase the beauty of Naran: Dr. Aimal Zaman

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tariq Khan Friday said that the government is taking concrete measures to enhance the natural beauty of Kaghan valley and provision of basic facilities to the tourists.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inauguration of newly constructed green belt for tourists and Monsoon plantation drive at Naran.

While speaking on the occasion chairman KDA Aimal Zaman Khan said that during the current plantation drive more than 40000 saplings would be planted including Chinar, Blue Pine Vague View in various areas of Naran. He further said that these plants have been acquired from different donors and would increase the natural beauty of the valley.

Dr. Aimal Zaman Khan said that we would also plant Hydrangea those are capable of renewed growth after snowfall and blossom in the spring season, talking about green belt and picnic spot he said it would be a different kind of facility in Naran for tourists where they can enjoy the serene beauty of the valley and River.

Replying to a question Chairman KDA said that these green belts have been completed within one month, KDA administration suggested to impose fines on those who would liter on the green belt and violating traffic laws.

He said that the Primary objective of these measures is to provide a congenial environment to the tourists.