UrduPoint.com

Plantation Drive To Increase The Beauty Of Naran: Dr. Aimal Zaman

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Plantation drive to increase the beauty of Naran: Dr. Aimal Zaman

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tariq Khan Friday said that the government is taking concrete measures to enhance the natural beauty of Kaghan valley and provision of basic facilities to the tourists.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inauguration of newly constructed green belt for tourists and Monsoon plantation drive at Naran.

While speaking on the occasion chairman KDA Aimal Zaman Khan said that during the current plantation drive more than 40000 saplings would be planted including Chinar, Blue Pine Vague View in various areas of Naran. He further said that these plants have been acquired from different donors and would increase the natural beauty of the valley.

Dr. Aimal Zaman Khan said that we would also plant Hydrangea those are capable of renewed growth after snowfall and blossom in the spring season, talking about green belt and picnic spot he said it would be a different kind of facility in Naran for tourists where they can enjoy the serene beauty of the valley and River.

Replying to a question Chairman KDA said that these green belts have been completed within one month, KDA administration suggested to impose fines on those who would liter on the green belt and violating traffic laws.

He said that the Primary objective of these measures is to provide a congenial environment to the tourists.

Related Topics

Traffic Media From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

18 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

26 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.