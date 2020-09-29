UrduPoint.com
Playback Singer Naseem Begum Being Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned playback vocalist singer 'Naseem Begum' was remembered on her 49th death anniversary on Tuesday across the country with tributes were paid to her successful singing career.

Born in Amritsar, British India in 1936, she acquired her musical training from classical singer Mukhtar Begum, the elder sister of the renowned ghazal vocalist, Farida Khanum.

Composer Shehryar was incredibly impressed by Naseem's vocal range and gave her the opportunity to perform in his film, Begunah.

Naseem's song 'Nainon Mein Jal Bhar Aayey' was an instant success and became one of the film's most popular tracks.

She rose to prominence towards the end of the fifties and from 1960 to 1964 she had managed to win the prestigious Nigar Award on five separate occasions.

Music-lovers termed her voice like Indian singer Lata Mangeshar and also called her a substitute of Madam Noor Jahan.

Her song 'Hum Bhol Gaye Har Baat', sung for a film became very popular among music-lovers.

Despite originally being called as the 'second Noor Jehan', Naseem quickly managed to carve out her own successful niche in the music industry.

She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

She died on September 29, 1971.

