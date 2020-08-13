PLGMEA urges airlines to reduce freight charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA), Syed Nadeem Abbas urged all airlines operating in Pakistan to bring down freight charges for export cargo.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, he observed that airlines restarted passenger/cargo operations but still not brought down air freight charges due to which the cost of business had increased tremendously and it was becoming difficult to meet the buyer's demands of prompt delivery of consignments.

He urged that Air Cargo Agents Association of Pakistan (ACAAP) should also raise its voice and persuade the airlines to bring their air freight charges to normal, as were in pre-COVID-19 pandemic.