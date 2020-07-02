PLRA approves two land record centers in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has approved setting up of two new computerized land record centers in the district here.

According to notification issued by the chairman PLRA Ahmad Ali Khan Drayshuk on Thursday, the centers would be established at places of Sanawan and Seet Pur.

Newly proposed land record center in Sanawan would reduce burden of Kot Addu Land Record Center while Seet Pur would lesson pressure on Ali Pur Land Record Center.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh and Assistant Commissioners of Kot Addu and Ali Pur were assigned on task to mark areas for establishing the new centers forthwith.

Moreover, Ahmad Ali Khan also approved creation of 11 new centers of similar domain across DG Khan division. The areas included Umar Kot, Dajal, Haji Pur, Muhammad Pur, Kot Mitthan, Kot Chutta, Shadan Land, Fazil Pur and tribal areas of Taunsa.