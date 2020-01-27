UrduPoint.com
PM Accepts Sindh Govt's Plea For Change Of IGP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

The sources say that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asked PM Imran Khan they will have no objection if anyone from the list given is appointed as Sindh IGP.  

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made formal request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for change in Sindh police chief, the sources said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and formally put a request for change of Inspector General of Police in Sindh. IGP Kaleem Imam is the current IGP for whose change the PPP government has been making.

“No objection if anyone from the given list is appointed as Sindh police chief,” Sindh CM Shah was quoted as saying.

He told the PM that there was unity among the political members of the Sindh province regarding change of Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam. The meeting was held in a cordial environment. According to the sources, the PM heard the grievances of Sindh CM with proper attention and showed consent over change of Sindh IGP.

During the meeting, the Sindh Chief Minister briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about law order situation in the province and also discussed the other issues in Karachi.

