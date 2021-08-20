PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on next Pakistan Day for dedication to his duty

The constable had saved the life of a person who had fallen from the moving train and had stuck in between the track and the platform.

"We have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister quoted a Quranic verse from Surah Al-Maidah as saying 'If anyone saves a life, it shall be through he had saved the lives of all mankind'.