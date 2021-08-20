UrduPoint.com

PM Announces To Honour Brave Constable On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:51 PM

PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on next Pakistan Day for dedication to his duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on next Pakistan Day for dedication to his duty.

The constable had saved the life of a person who had fallen from the moving train and had stuck in between the track and the platform.

"We have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister quoted a Quranic verse from Surah Al-Maidah as saying 'If anyone saves a life, it shall be through he had saved the lives of all mankind'.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Day March All From

Recent Stories

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency ..

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency as Virus Cases Rise - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent ..

Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent - Airport

2 minutes ago
 India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minh ..

CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minhas on his 50th Martyrdom Day

5 minutes ago
 Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

7 minutes ago
 PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million i ..

PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million in Pakistani start-up Airlift

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.