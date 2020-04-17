UrduPoint.com
PM Approves 12 Projects Among Construction Of Degree College:

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

PM approves 12 projects among construction of Degree College:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Forestry Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval to include 12 new development projects in Annual Development program including the construction of a Degree College in PP-88, Mianwali.

Addressing a distribution ceremony of assistance goods and Ration valued Rs. 5 million under self help program among deserving people at Municipal Committee Piplan along with assistant Commissioner Bilal Bin Abdul Hafeez Minister said that prime minister has released orders for the construction of a Degree College at Piplan, Basic Health Katcha Gujrat, construction, repair and extension of 10 roads in PP-88 district Miamwali.

Sardar Sibtain Khan said that in this connection prime minister has summoned report from Chief Secretary Punjab and Chairman Higher education Islamabad and released directive of these schemes.

.

He said that on demand the constructions of roads are included: Piplan to Kalor Kot Road, Chashma Jhelum Link to Anwar Chowk, Thal Canal road Piplan to Kundian Degree College road, Piplan Doaba Northern By-pass road, Hafizwala to Yariwala and Head Naseerwala to Piplan Rajbah, Piplan Harnoli road, Piplan Oluwali Sher Shah Road and others.

Minister said that from the under self help collected amount Rs. 5 million assistance goods and Ration was distributed among 2200 families adding that Ration and goods were distributed among deserving people by chairmen local Zakat committee, Imam Mosque, representatives of media men and teachers of local schools.

