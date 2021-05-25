UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Assures Gradual Implementation Of CCI's Recommendations: Dr Qibla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:07 AM

PM assures gradual implementation of CCI's recommendations: Dr Qibla

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured gradual implementation of the CII's recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured gradual implementation of the CII's recommendations.

The prime minister also appreciated the steps taken by the Council for making the laws compatible with the Islamic teachings, he said while talking to the media after meeting the prime minister along with Council members.

He said the CII delegation lauded the prime minister for his stance taken on different issues, including Islamophobia, blasphemy and Palestine.

Dr Qibla said the Council, in its 224th meeting earlier in the day, discussed a 12 points agenda. The CII selected some 100 topics for Friday sermons at the mosques to ensure the formation of a better society, he said, adding their preliminary draft had been prepared.

He said the meeting perused the recommendations of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony regarding interfaith harmony and accorded approval with some amendments.

He said the CII also okayed the draft law on contempt of corpse incidents.

The Council, he said, also discussed inclusion of the verses from the Holy Quran and Ahadees (the sayings of Holy Prophet-PBUH) in the advertisements and urged the newspapers' readers to ensure their respect.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, and the victims of attacks on a school and mosque in Kabul, he added.

The Council, he said, was of the opinion that impeding objectionable posts on social media was responsibility of relevant institutions.

He said eight CII members, including Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Justice (retd) Muhammad Raza Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Khan Pasroori, Dr. Pir Fazil Ayaz Qasmi,Justice (retd) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Ahmed Javed, and Dr Farkhunda Zia were going to retire on May 31, however, on their retirement, the Council would not become inactive.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Kabul Prime Minister Palestine Social Media Blasphemy May Mosque Media From CII

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

2 hours ago

Algeria rights group blasts pre-election 'repressi ..

6 minutes ago

African migrant facing expulsion from Italy kills ..

6 minutes ago

200,697 persons vaccinated against corona

6 minutes ago

Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats: stat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.