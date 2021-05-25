(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured gradual implementation of the CII's recommendations.

The prime minister also appreciated the steps taken by the Council for making the laws compatible with the Islamic teachings, he said while talking to the media after meeting the prime minister along with Council members.

He said the CII delegation lauded the prime minister for his stance taken on different issues, including Islamophobia, blasphemy and Palestine.

Dr Qibla said the Council, in its 224th meeting earlier in the day, discussed a 12 points agenda. The CII selected some 100 topics for Friday sermons at the mosques to ensure the formation of a better society, he said, adding their preliminary draft had been prepared.

He said the meeting perused the recommendations of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony regarding interfaith harmony and accorded approval with some amendments.

He said the CII also okayed the draft law on contempt of corpse incidents.

The Council, he said, also discussed inclusion of the verses from the Holy Quran and Ahadees (the sayings of Holy Prophet-PBUH) in the advertisements and urged the newspapers' readers to ensure their respect.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, and the victims of attacks on a school and mosque in Kabul, he added.

The Council, he said, was of the opinion that impeding objectionable posts on social media was responsibility of relevant institutions.

He said eight CII members, including Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Justice (retd) Muhammad Raza Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Khan Pasroori, Dr. Pir Fazil Ayaz Qasmi,Justice (retd) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Ahmed Javed, and Dr Farkhunda Zia were going to retire on May 31, however, on their retirement, the Council would not become inactive.