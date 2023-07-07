PM attends Land Information & Management System ceremony

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Inauguration Ceremony of Land Information and Management System - Center of Excellence (LIMS COE) was graced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a chief guest here on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers of Finance, Defence, Planning Development & Special Initiative, National Food Security & Research, Information, Chief Secretaries of Provincial Governments, agricultural experts and Senior Army Officials.

According to the World Food Programme, 36.9 % of Pakistanis are food insecure and 18.3% of these are facing severe food crisis.

Cognizant of the prevailing food insecurity, mass malnutrition and widening import bill of agri related products vis-�-vis projected population growth and future domestic food needs, the National political, economic and military leadership has decided to undertake the decisive and meaningful steps to address this critical issue.

Establishment of LIMS is the first exceptional initiative, aimed at enhancing food security and improving agri exports thus reducing import burden on national exchequer by transforming millions of acres of uncultivated and low yield land within the country.

This state-of-the-art system will help optimize the agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on agro-ecological potential of land, while ensuring well being of rural communities and preservation of environment.

The GIS based LIMS will greatly improve the national agri yield by systemizing digitization of agriculture, providing real time information to local farmers about soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring through remote sensing and geospatial technologies as well as minimizing the role of middlemen through efficient marketing system.

