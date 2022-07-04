- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Monday.
The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
