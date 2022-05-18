UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Polio Task Force Meeting After A Case Reported In Waziristan: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chairing the National Polio Task Force meeting after a polio case was reported in North Waziristan

In a tweet, the minister said she was sad to know that polio has resurged again in North Waziristan.

"With unity of thought and action, grit and commitment loop holes must be plugged in areas facing the problems without any delay to eradicate polio from Pakistan", she remarked.

