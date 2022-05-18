PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case reported in Waziristan: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chairing the National Polio Task Force meeting after a polio case was reported in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chairing the National Polio Task Force meeting after a polio case was reported in North Waziristan.

In a tweet, the minister said she was sad to know that polio has resurged again in North Waziristan.

"With unity of thought and action, grit and commitment loop holes must be plugged in areas facing the problems without any delay to eradicate polio from Pakistan", she remarked.