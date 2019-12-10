PM condemns human violations, military curfew in Occupied Kashmir on Human Rights Day

(@fidahassanain)

The PM urges World Community to take action against India for continuously committing violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the international community to take action against atrocities being inflicted by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He termed the Indian violations in occupied valley as violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Taking to his tweeter account, PM Khan said: “On Human Rights Day we must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law and to the United Nations Security Council to act against the illegal annexation of IoK by the Indian occupation government,”.

He tweeted in connection with World Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir are on the peak as Indian forces are committing rape with Kashmiri women and putting the innocent children and students in jails. Occupied Kashmir is under military curfew since August 5 after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the region and arrested thousands of people.

Imran Khan condemned Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and saluted Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. He tweeted: “We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination,”.

Kashmiri people in occupied valley do not have access to communication services after New Dehli stripped away special status from the Occupied Kashmir.

In another tweet, PM Khan said that his government was determined to the protection of human rights for all the citizens without discrimination. He wrote: “On international Human Rights Day Muslims need to remember that the message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all was given more than 1400 years ago by our Prophet PBUH.”

The prime minister added that this "embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity"

He also said that his government was committed to protection of human rights for all citizens as said by Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), especially in his last address, and vowed to enforce the law for provision of basic rights to the citizens.